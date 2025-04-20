OPEC: Iraq posts third-highest Arab crude price

Shafaq News/ Iraq ranked third among Arab OPEC producers for the highest crude export price in March 2025.

OPEC data showed that the average price of a barrel of Iraqi crude reached $73.82, placing it behind Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

Saudi Arabia’s Arab Light crude topped the list at $76.07 per barrel, followed by Kuwait’s crude at $75.36. Algeria’s Saharan Blend came in fourth with an average price of $72.84, while the UAE’s Murban crude followed closely at $72.63. Libya’s Es Sider crude ranked sixth at $71.19.

The average price of Arab crude grades in March fell to $73.65 per barrel, down from $76.68 in February.