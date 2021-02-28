Report

Numbeo: Cost of Living in Iraq is Higher than Turkey and Less than Kuwait

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-02-28T07:46:38+0000
Shafaq News/ A Numbeo report on the cost of living in the world mentioned that the cost of living in Iraq exceeds that in Turkey but is lower than that in Kuwait.

The report said, in its last update on February 2021, that the cost of living in Turkey is 1.86% less than in Iraq, a percentage that excludes rent prices.

It adds, "Rent prices in Turkey are 39.19% less than that in Iraq, and the cost of living in Ankara is less than that in Iraq by 1.76%, not to mention that rent prices there are less than in Iraq by 49.76%."

The updated report also mentioned, "the cost of living in Kuwait is 51.33% higher than Iraq, a percentage that excludes rent prices which are 212.51% higher in Kuwait than in Iraq."

Numbeo is the world’s largest cost of living database that came to life in 2009. Numbeo is also a crowd-sourced global database of quality of life information, including housing indicators, perceived crime rates, and healthcare quality, among many other statistics.

