New drop hits USD prices in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The exchange rate of the US dollar decreased today, Sunday, in the markets of Baghdad and in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

According to our correspondent, the dollar exchange rate dropped with the opening of Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges to reach 151,150 IQD per $100, compared to yesterday's Saturday rate of 151,400 IQD per $100.

Moreover, the selling prices in currency exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad decreased, with the selling price reaching 152,000 IQD, while the buying price was 151,000 IQD for every $100.