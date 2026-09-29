Shafaq News- Nineveh

Nineveh Provincial Council on Tuesday backed the establishment of a 70,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Qayyarah, calling for the project to be referred to Iraq’s Council of Ministers for approval.

The Provincial Council also recommended that Duhok-based Karband Company, an industrial manufacturer of asphalt products and lubricating oils, participate in the project.

Qayyarah is one of Nineveh’s major oil-producing areas. The province currently produces around 38,000 bpd, with the Qayyarah and nearby Najma fields accounting for about 55% of its total output.

Earlier this month, Iraq’s Oil Ministry and Angola’s Sonangol, the operator of Qayyarah, discussed increasing production and developing an integrated refinery, alongside options for transporting, marketing and exporting crude from the field.