Microsoft and Google lead 2025 tech layoff surge

Shafaq News

The global wave of tech slashes is intensifying in 2025, with more than 22,000 jobs cut so far this year following over 150,000 in 2024, according to TechCrunch.

The outlet noted that as companies accelerate their shift toward artificial intelligence and automation, the drive for efficiency continues to reshape the workforce and disrupt innovation across the industry.

Major tech firms—including Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Meta, Intel, Oracle, and Salesforce—have each announced significant job reductions this year. Other companies such as Cisco, HP, Electronic Arts, Expedia, TikTok, Lenovo, and Atlassian have also trimmed staff as part of broader cost-cutting and restructuring efforts.

TechCrunch reported that February alone accounted for more than 16,000 layoffs industry-wide.

