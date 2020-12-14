Khor Al-Zubair commercial port converted to Oil port

Shafaq News / The General Company for Iraqi Ports announced on Monday transforming the commercial port of Khor Al-Zubair to an oil port, indicating that six new berths will be installed during the next year.

The director of the General Company for Iraqi Ports, Farhan Muhaisin Al-Fartousi, told Al-Sabah official newspaper, "the past few days witnessed the conversion of Khor Al-Zubair port into an oil port, intending to support the economy, cooperating with the Ministry of Oil in exporting oil and industrial products, and creating investment opportunities that contribute to reviving the Ministry of Transport and maximizing its revenues."

Fartousi added, "the port was newly established and needs large sums, as the northern and southern ports of Umm Qasr cover all the material needs of other ports through the volume of trade exchange."

"It was possible to dispense with the real nature of the port of Khor Al-Zubair and convert it into an oil port, as it achieved large revenues that reached 8 billion dinars per month," indicating that "the establishment of a specialized oil berth near the port by JICA according to the agreement between the ports and the Japanese loan authority."