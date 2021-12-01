KRG supplies the Iraqi power grid with 650-800 Megawatts daily, Iraqi Minister says

Karim's remarks came during a joint press conference he held with KRG's Minister of Electricity, Kamal Muhammad Salih, who is on an official visit to the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, flanked by a delegation from the Ministry.

"We discussed the power linkage between Iraq and Turkey through the Region. Very soon, this line will be put into service. It will be of great value to the entire country, including the Kurdistan Region," Karim said.

"We made a set of agreements regarding the territories that suffer from power supply issues: Sheykhan, Makhmour, and Jbara in Kalar. We will also cooperate to resolve the problems in the Derlock power plant in the Region," he continued, "the Kurdistan Regional Government supplies those territories with 650 to 800 Megawatts daily."

For his part, Saleh said that the meeting touched on the joint projects between the two ministries, the linkage between the power grids, the Japanese loan offered to Iraq to boost power production, and the power projects in the disputed territories that require the Federal Government's subsidy.