Senior delegation attends international MUSIAD Expo 2024 in Istanbul

Shafaq News / Ministers and officials from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) are participating in the "MUSIAD Expo 2024" held in Istanbul, Turkiye.

The Erbil province stated in a statement that the Kurdistan’s delegation traveled to Istanbul at Turkiye's invitation. "The expo hosts 100 companies from various countries, including participation from companies within the Kurdistan Region," the statement added.

The MUSIAD Expo 2024 is being held in Istanbul from November 26 to 29. Organized by the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen’s Association (MUSIAD), the event is a significant international platform that brings together representatives from diverse industries such as agriculture, defense, electronics, construction, healthcare, and more.

The expo aims to strengthen trade relations between Turkiye and other nations, serving as a platform for exchanging innovations and ideas while discussing global trends across various sectors. It also offers opportunities for investors and business owners to establish new partnerships and expand their operations.