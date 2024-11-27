KRG delegation explores economic partnerships with Turkiye at MUSIAD EXPO

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, a delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) explored ways to enhance and develop economic relations between Erbil and Ankara, on the second day of the MUSIAD EXPO 2024 exhibition in Istanbul.

Following a series of speeches during the panels, bilateral discussions commenced between the KRG delegation and regional business leaders with their Turkish counterparts. These discussions focused on the economic landscape, strategies to bolster trade and industrial ties, and viable solutions to improve the economic situation.

The KRG delegation expressed its readiness to provide all necessary legal and administrative facilitation to Turkish companies, entrepreneurs, and investors interested in pursuing opportunities in the Kurdistan Region.

The MUSIAD Expo 2024 is being held in Istanbul from November 26 to 29. Organized by the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen’s Association (MUSIAD), the event is a significant international platform that brings together representatives from diverse industries such as agriculture, defense, electronics, construction, healthcare, and more.

The expo aims to strengthen trade relations between Turkiye and other nations, serving as a platform for exchanging innovations and ideas while discussing global trends across various sectors. It also offers opportunities for investors and business owners to establish new partnerships and expand their operations.