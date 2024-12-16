Jordan qualifies three companies for Iraqi oil transport

Shafaq News/ Jordan's Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources announced the qualification of three Jordanian companies after a technical evaluation for a tender to transport Iraqi crude oil to the Kingdom.

The technical evaluation is the first stage of the tender process, followed by a financial evaluation after a five-day objection period. The most suitable bid will then be selected, and contracts signed with the chosen company.

The ministry is responsible for transporting crude oil from Iraq to the Al-Zarqaa refinery in Jordan under the extended memorandum of understanding between the two countries, signed in July and valid until June 26, 2025.

Earlier, the ministry announced a tender for crude oil transport services based on the specifications and conditions in the invitation to tender.

It invited interested competitors to visit the tender department for a copy of the invitation documents, along with a valid license for transporting crude oil by tankers, which must remain valid throughout the tender execution period.

The license must be issued by the Land Transport Regulatory Authority and classified as category one. Competitors must also provide a valid professional license and commercial registration to receive the sealed invitation documents.

Furthermore, the ministry required a bid entry guarantee, either a bank guarantee or a certified check from a local bank, valued at 300,000 Jordanian dinars (approximately 423,000 USD). The guarantee must remain valid for six months from the final submission date.

“Technical and financial offers should be submitted in separate sealed envelopes, which will then be placed in one envelope labeled with the bidder's name and tender number. The cost for a tender copy is 2,500 Jordanian dinars (approximately 3,520 USD), non-refundable,” it clarified.

Notably, Iraqi oil exports to Jordan under the memorandum of understanding totaled approximately 318,700 barrels in October, averaging 10,000 barrels per day, according to final statistics from Iraq's State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO).