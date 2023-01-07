Jordan importedimported 3.65 million barrels of subsidized Iraqi crude in 2022Q4

Shafaq News/ Jordan imported 3.65 million barrels of crude oil, equivalent to 490 thousand tons, from Iraq in the last quarter of 2022, a Jordanian official said earlier this week.

"Jordan imports Iraqi crude oil in accordance with the memorandum of understanding (MoU) concluded between the Jordanian and Iraqi governments, [which has been] in force since September 2021," Director of the Oil and Gas Directorate at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Eman Awwad said.

Awwad told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that Jordan, according to the MoU, purchases 10,000 crude barrels per day from Iraq at the monthly rate of the Brent benchmark minus $16 for the barrel.