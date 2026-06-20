Iraqis rank fifth in Turkish house sales in May 2026

Shafaq News- Ankara

Iraqi buyers purchased 66 houses in Turkiye in May 2026, ranking fifth among foreign nationals as sales to foreign buyers fell 27% year on year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT) reported.

Total sales to foreign nationals reached 1,387 houses during the month, accounting for 1.5% of all transactions in the country.

Russians led foreign purchases with 268 houses, followed by Iranians with 125 and Ukrainians with 88. Germans ranked fourth with 73, while Iraqis and Azerbaijanis tied for fifth place with 66 each.

For the first five months of 2026, foreign nationals bought 7,068 houses, a decline of 15.1% compared with the same period in 2025.

Overall, 93,333 houses changed hands in Turkiye in May, down 31.2% year on year. New sales fell 27.9% to 30,196, while existing properties declined 32.7% to 63,137.

Iraqis dominated Turkiye's foreign real estate market from 2015 through early 2021, before slipping to second place behind Iranians and to third in April 2022 after Russian demand surged.