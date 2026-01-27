Iraqi wheat stock covers flour needs for a full year

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Iraq’s stored local wheat stock stands at around 4.2 million tons, the Iraqi General Company for Grain Trading said on Monday, noting that this amount is sufficient to cover Iraq’s annual flour needs under the public food ration system.

Company Director General Haider Nouri Al-Karaawi told Shafaq News that the current wheat reserves are enough to secure citizens’ flour supplies for a full year and will not be affected by any potential financial crisis, stressing the company’s “ability to manage emergencies.”

Al-Karaawi said Iraq has the capacity to withstand exceptional conditions thanks to its strategic wheat reserves. He noted that the stockpile provides a food security buffer that enables the state to respond to potential crises with stability and confidence.

Addressing circulating reports about foreign aid, Al-Karaawi denied any intention to send Iraqi wheat as assistance to Syria or Lebanon. He also stated that the issue is completely suspended. “Such reports are inaccurate and not based on official decisions."

Meanwhile, a Cabinet decision allows the sale of surplus local wheat at 420,000 Iraqi dinars per ton (approximately $323) and doesn’t rule out the possibility of exporting wheat to neighboring countries if official purchase offers are received from Iran, Jordan, or other regional states.

Earlier in October, Iraq’s Minister of Agriculture, Abbas Jabr, revealed that the country has achieved self-sufficiency in key crops and has begun exporting agricultural products abroad for the first time.

According to official data, Iraq reached self-sufficiency in wheat, known locally as hinta. Production totaled 5.3 million tons in 2023, over 6 million tons in 2024, and more than 5 million tons in 2025 — a record in Iraq’s agricultural history.