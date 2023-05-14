Iraqi oil exports to the US rise

Shafaq News / In a statement released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Sunday, it was announced that Iraqi oil exports to the United States have surged, reaching an average of 247,000 barrels per day during the past week.

The administration stated that "the average U.S. imports of crude oil from nine countries during the previous week stood at 4.863 million barrels per day, showing a decrease of 243,000 barrels per day compared to the preceding week, which recorded 5.106 million barrels per day."

Furthermore, the report revealed that "Iraqi oil exports to the United States averaged 247,000 barrels per day during the previous week, representing an increase of 99,000 barrels per day compared to the week before, during which oil exports to the United States stood at an average of 148,000 barrels per day."

The administration also highlighted that "Canada accounted for the highest oil revenues to the United States during the past week, with an average of 3.269 million barrels per day. Mexico followed with an average of 393,000 barrels per day, while Saudi Arabia's oil revenues amounted to 381,000 barrels per day. Ecuador ranked fourth with an average of 145,000 barrels per day."

According to the administration's data, "U.S. crude oil imports from Nigeria stood at an average of 143,000 barrels per day, while imports from Brazil averaged 139,000 barrels per day. Libya's exports to the United States reached an average of 99,000 barrels per day, while Colombia's stood at 47,000 barrels per day. Notably, no quantities were imported from Russia."