Iraqi oil exports to US surge over the week: EIA

Shafaq News/ The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced, on Sunday, that Iraqi oil exports to the US had dropped during the past week.

"In a span of a week, the US imports of crude oil from 10 major countries amounted to 6.737 million bpd, up by 1.34 million bpd from the previous week, which was 5.703 million bpd."

EIA continued, "Iraqi oil exports to the US reached 237,000 bpd last week, an increase of 116,000 bpd from the previous week, which was 121,000 bpd."

"Canada remains the US predominant supplier, with 3.862 million bpd reaching American shores daily. Followed by Mexico with 768,000 bpd, Brazil with 498,000 bpd, and Colombia with 414,000 bpd. Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, Nigeria, and Libya, closely trailed with 355,000 bpd, 220,000 bpd, 211,000 bpd,86,000 bpd, and 86,000 bpd respectively."