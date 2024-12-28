Iraqi oil exports to Jordan rise by 7% in 2024

Shafaq News/ Iraqi oil exports to Jordan increased by 7% during the first 11 months of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

According to statistics published by the Iraqi State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO), Iraqi oil exports to Jordan rose by 7.45% during the first 11 months of this year, reaching 3,560,446 barrels, compared to 3,313,621 barrels exported during the same period last year.

SOMO noted that Jordan imported approximately 3.8 million barrels of oil from Iraq last year under the agreement signed between the two countries, which was renewed and implemented in mid-2024.

In August 2023, Jordan and Iraq agreed to increase monthly imports from 10,000 barrels to 15,000 barrels, raising the annual total from 300,000 barrels to 450,000 barrels—covering about 10% of Jordan’s crude oil needs.