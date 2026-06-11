Iraqi fish enters global markets

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq has launched fish exports to global markets for the first time, Agriculture Minister Abdul Rahim Al-Shammari announced on Thursday, describing the step as an “important achievement” for the country.

Al-Shammari said the move marks the beginning of wider ministry efforts to develop the agricultural sector, sustain production, remove obstacles, improve returns for fish farmers, and support the national economy.

The Agriculture Ministry did not specify the export destination, shipment size, fish species, certification process, or companies involved.

Iraq’s fisheries sector has faced pressure from water shortages, disease outbreaks, falling prices, and the closure of unauthorized fish farms. Fish Producers Association head Eyad Al-Talibi warned in September 2025 that Iraq’s fish market was facing an “unprecedented decline,” saying production costs remained higher than market prices.