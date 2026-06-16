Iraqi crude among top losers on US-Iran deal hopes

Shafaq News- Basrah

Iraq's Basrah crude posted sharp losses on Tuesday, ranking among the steepest decliners in global oil markets as optimism over a preliminary US-Iran agreement pressured prices.

Basrah Heavy dropped $4.64, or 7.98%, to $53.50 per barrel, while Basrah Medium fell by the same amount, losing 7.70% to settle at $55.60 per barrel.

Globally, Brent crude eased 0.31% to $82.92 per barrel, and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) slipped 0.11% to $80.66 per barrel.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) basket declined 6.52% to $91.68 per barrel. Omani crude on the Dubai Energy Exchange also fell 7% to $81.91 per barrel, as wait-and-see sentiment spread across regional markets.