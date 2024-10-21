Iraqi PM Al-Sudani: Investment opportunities in Iraq exceed $100B

Shafaq News / On Monday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani confirmed that the available investment opportunities in Iraq exceed $100 billion, noting the expanding economic cooperation between Iraq and Egypt.

Al-Sudani's remarks came during his meeting with Ahmed ElSewedy, Chairman of ElSewedy Group, and a group of Egyptian industrial and commercial company directors, with several of the Prime Minister's advisers, according to a statement from Al-Sudani's Media Office.

During the meeting, Al-Sudani explained that “the investment opportunities available in Iraq, received from Arab and international companies, exceed $100 billion, showcasing significant economic growth across various sectors.”

The discussions with the Egyptian delegation covered “reviewing the economic and financial model of the group, along with collaboration in sectors such as industry, education, energy, and infrastructure. They also explored investment opportunities and partnerships in the fields of petroleum resource enhancement, localization of power transformer manufacturing, smart meters linked to the electricity grid, and the production of carbon steel.”

The statement further highlighted that an agreement was reached to explore the establishment of industrial cities in Baghdad, with the group presenting a project roadmap for review by the PM's Advisory Commission and relevant Iraqi government agencies.