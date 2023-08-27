Iraqi Oil Products Company reports strong LPG consumption and outlet expansion

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Oil Products Company declared on Sunday its consumption of more than 20 million liters of automotive gas in the preceding month of July. Moreover, the firm unveiled an expansion initiative, increasing its distribution outlets to a total of 53 sales points.

The company elucidated that it had observed a marked surge in the utilization of automotive Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) across its affiliated outlets, in addition to those managed by the gas refilling enterprise. Notably, these outlets have recently witnessed a conspicuous elevation in their monthly consumption figures.

Hussein Talib, the company's General Manager, stated that the aggregate quantities consumed and sold in July surpassed 20 million liters for both the distribution and gas refilling outlets. He highlighted the company's monthly sales escalation and unveiled the inauguration of novel preparatory outlets in diffirent governorates, culminating in 53 governmental and private establishments beneath the distribution company's umbrella.

Concurrently, Hussein al-Kharsan, Director of the Planning Authority, pointed to the collective count of gas-supplying outlets linked with the distribution and gas refilling company, which reached an impressive total of 98 outlets, spanning both private and government sectors. He noted that the initiation of fresh outlets under the company's jurisdiction, propelling the tally to 53 stations distributed across many governorates. Certain among these stations are presently undergoing maintenance.

It is noteworthy that the provisioning of liquid gas has experienced substantial demand from the populace.