Iraqi Dinar hits nearly 1,500 against US Dollar in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar surged, approaching 1,500 dinars per dollar at the main stock exchange in the capital, Baghdad, as well as in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

According to a correspondent from Shafaq News Agency, the central stock exchanges of Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya in Baghdad recorded an exchange rate of 148,100 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars this morning. This represents an increase from the previous day's rate of 147,600 dinars per 100 dollars.

Meanwhile, the dollar exchange rates at local currency exchange stores in Baghdad remained stable, with a selling rate of 149,000 dinars and a buying rate of 147,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the dollar also experienced a rise. The selling rate reached 148,100 dinars, while the buying rate stood at 148,050 dinars per 100 dollars.