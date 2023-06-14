Iraqi Dinar Depreciates Against US Dollar

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar witnessed an increase on Wednesday, following the closure of the main stock exchange in Baghdad and in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

According to Shafaq News Agency's correspondent, the Central al-Kifah Stock Exchange in Baghdad closed with an exchange rate of 146,900 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars, compared to the morning rates of 146,750 dinars per 100 US dollars.

Our correspondent indicated that buying and selling prices at currency exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad have risen. The selling price reached 148,000 Iraqi dinars, while the buying price stood at 146,000 dinars per 100 US dollars.

In Erbil, the dollar also experienced an increase, with the selling price reaching 147,200 dinars per 100 US dollars, and the buying price at 147,100 dinars per 100 US dollars.