Iraq yields nearly six billion dollars from crude oil sales in May, SOMO survey

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-06-23T10:47:03+0000

Shafaq News/ Iraq collectively grossed nearly six billion dollars from oil sales last May, according to a survey by the state oil marketer, SOMO. Crude oil exports amounted to 89,281,268 barrels, yielding 5,917,932 dollars, SOMO survey said. Exports from Oilfields in Mid and south Iraq were 86,820,355 barrels, while Kirkuk oilfields exports, via Ceyhan port, contributed with 3,060,913 barrels. Thirty-two international companies loaded the Iraqi oil from the ports of Basra, Khor al-Amaya, the single buoy moorings in the Gulf, and the Turkish Ceyhan port. The oil barrel averaged 65.842 dollars, according to the survey.

