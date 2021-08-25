Report

Iraq yields +6 billion dollars from crude oil sales in July, SOMO survey 

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-08-25T14:50:57+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq collectively grossed more than 6.5 billion dollars from oil sales last July, according to a survey by the state oil marketer, SOMO.

Crude oil exports amounted to 90,467,794 barrels, yielding 6,513,792,969 dollars, SOMO survey said. Exports from Oilfields in Mid and south Iraq were 87,455,359 barrels, while Kirkuk oilfields exports, via Ceyhan port, contributed with 3,012,435 barrels. 

Daily production stood at 2,918,000 barrels, averaging 72 dollars a barrel, according to the survey.

