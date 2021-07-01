Iraq yields nearly six billion dollars from crude oil sales in June, SOMO survey

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-07-01T12:37:54+0000

Shafaq News/ Iraq collectively grossed nearly six billion dollars from oil sales last June, according to a survey by the state oil marketer, SOMO. Crude oil exports amounted to 86,765,589 barrels, yielding 6,141,077,000 dollars, SOMO survey said. Exports from Oilfields in Mid and south Iraq were 83,690,352 barrels, while Kirkuk oilfields exports, via Ceyhan port, contributed with 3,075,237 barrels. The oil barrel averaged 70.773 dollars, according to the survey.

