Iraq yields +9.6 billion dollars from crude sales in October, SOMO survey

Shafaq News/ Iraq collectively grossed more than 9.6 billion dollars from oil sales in October, a survey by the state oil marketer, SOMO, showed.

Crude oil exports amounted to 109,545,589 barrels, yielding $9.669 billion, the SOMO survey said.

Exports from oilfields in Mid and south Iraq amounted to 109,050,360 barrels. Additional 464,728 barrels were loaded onto the transport vessels destined for Jordan during the same period.

"The average price of an oil barrel stood at $88.26," the survey said