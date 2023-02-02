Iraq yields +7 billion dollars from crude sales in January

Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Oil announced today, Tuesday, the final statistics on oil exports for January 2023.

The ministry said in a statement:

• Crude oil exports totaled 101,245,095 barrels at 7,690,000,000 dollars. (1.1% more than December 2022)

• The total revenues from crude oil export from central and southern Iraq oil fields amounted to 7.480 billion dollars.

• Kirkuk oil exports through the port of Ceyhan to 186,000,000 barrels.