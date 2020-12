Shafaq News / The Iraqi Oil Minister, Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar, announced on Sunday that the country will, for the first time, export three types of oil.

Abdul-Jabbar said during a conference, "the price of 42 dollars per barrel was approved in the budget for next year", noting that oil prices began to recover after reaching 49 dollars per barrel.

He added, "the state's policy is to support and invest in the gas sector.”