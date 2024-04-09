Iraq to Resume Baghdad-Basra-Beijing Flights in May

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Ministry of Transport on Tuesday said that it will resume flights between Baghdad, Basra, and Beijing in May, after a hiatus of several years.

The ministry said in a statement that the first direct flight will depart from Baghdad International Airport on May 4, stopping at Basra International Airport before continuing on to Beijing Daxing International Airport.

The ministry added that the Iraqi Airways' operational plan includes expanding and diversifying the national carrier's international network, and that the resumption of this vital route between Iraq and China is the second of its kind after the Guangzhou route.

The statement noted that there will be two flights per week, departing from Iraq on Saturdays and Tuesdays and returning from Beijing on Sundays and Wednesdays. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which is known for its high level of comfort and is suitable for long distances, will be used for these flights.

The director general of Iraqi Airways, Monaf Abdul Munim, was quoted saying that "the operating plan aims to improve service levels, launch multiple competitive offers, and emphasize the company's commitment to operating the maximum number of flights, transporting passengers, and maximizing financial revenues."