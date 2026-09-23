Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq, OPEC’s second-largest oil producer, has launched a tender to sell two million barrels of Basrah Heavy crude through a ship-to-ship transfer off the Omani coast, outside the Strait of Hormuz, according to a tender document seen by Reuters.

The cargo is offered free on board (FOB) for loading between September 27 and 30, with the tender open until Thursday.

Iraq’s state oil marketer, SOMO, is seeking bids linked to relevant pricing benchmarks, the document showed.