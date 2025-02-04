Basrah crudes dip amid global oil decline

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Basrah Heavy and Basrah Medium crude oil prices fell in tandem with a broader decline in global oil prices.

Basrah Heavy crude dropped by 65 cents, or 0.87%, to $74.33 per barrel, while Basrah Medium crude also decreased by 65 cents, or 0.83%, to $77.58 per barrel.

The global oil market experienced a downturn following US President Trump's decision to postpone tariffs on Mexico and Canada, two of the largest oil suppliers to the United States, for one month.

Brent crude traded at $75.54 per barrel, marking a decline of 42 cents, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell by 81 cents to $72.35 per barrel.