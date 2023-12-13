Oil prices rise in Iraq, stabilize globally
2023-12-13T10:39:15+00:00
Shafaq News/ Iraqi pil prices rose on Wednesday, bucking the trend of global oil prices, which settled finally after a sharp decline on Tuesday.
The price of the Basra light crude oil rose by 33 cents to $73.62 per barrel, while the price of Basra Intermediate crude oil rose by 13 cents to $76.17 per barrel.
Global oil prices stabilized after falling by nearly 4% on Tuesday, as rising Russian flows and U.S. production increased concerns about a supply glut.