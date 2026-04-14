Iraq taps Najaf ‘white gold’ to unlock billion-dollar mining potential

Shafaq News- Najaf

Iraq is positioning Najaf as a key mining investment hub, highlighting high-purity silica sand –known as “white gold”– as a strategic resource, the Iraqi Geological Survey said on Tuesday.

Silica reserves in Iraq are estimated at around 350 million tons, with projections reaching up to 1 billion tons across Najaf and Al-Anbar, according to official and expert assessments. The resource is critical for solar panels, semiconductors, and fiber optics, placing Iraq within global supply chains for clean energy and advanced technology.

The Geological Survey revealed that it is expanding mining investment under existing laws to support industrial development and diversify revenues, citing Najaf’s geological and industrial potential. The province also holds deposits of limestone used in cement and construction, as well as quartz and industrial sands used in glass and ceramics.

The sector could generate billions of dollars and create more than 10,000 jobs, it added, as the global silica market is projected to reach $85.86 billion by 2033.

Iraq also holds major reserves of other minerals, including sulfur, phosphate, and limestone.