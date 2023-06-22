Iraq stock exchange reports billions in trading volume Economy Iraq Stock Exchange 2023-06-22T12:41:22.000000Z Share font Enable Reading Mode A- A A+ Shafaq News / The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) announced on Thursday that billions of shares were traded with a total value exceeding 9 billion dinars during multiple sessions held this week.According to the weekly trading indicators of the market, during the third week of June 2023, five trading sessions took place from Sunday, June 18, 2023, to Thursday, June 22, 2023.The market highlighted the following achievements during this week:1.The number of shares traded during this week surpassed 8 billion shares, demonstrating a significant level of activity in the market.2.The value of the traded shares reached over 9 billion dinars, reflecting the substantial financial transactions that took place.3.At the beginning of the week, the trading index closed at 677.69 points, while it concluded the week at 666.52 points, marking a decrease of 1.68% from its opening session.4.More than 3,100 buying and selling contracts were executed on the shares of listed companies during the week.