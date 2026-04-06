Iraq ships 6.4M crude barrels to US in March

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Washington

Iraq, OPEC’s second-largest oil producer, exported more than 6 million barrels of crude to the United States in March 2026, ranking fifth among top suppliers, according to data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Total exports reached 6.448 million barrels last month, down from 6.944 million barrels in February. Weekly shipments averaged 309,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the first week, 113,000 bpd in the second, 270,000 bpd in the third, and 140,000 bpd in the fourth.

Canada remained the leading exporter to the US, followed by Saudi Arabia, Mexico, and Venezuela.

Among Arab countries, Iraq ranked second after Saudi Arabia, which exported 18.424 million barrels, while Libya trailed with 28,000 barrels.