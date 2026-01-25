Iraq ships 1.2B+ oil barrels in 2025

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Iraq exported 1,243,496,885 barrels of crude oil in 2025, marking a slight increase compared with 1,234,294,152 barrels shipped in 2024, oil export data revealed.

According to the SOMO monthly data, compiled by Shafaq News, the figures averaged 103,624,740 barrels per month and about 3.45 million barrels daily. Oil revenues recorded over ten months, from March through December, amounted to $69,409,862,449.

Exports from Basra and central Iraqi fields via Basra ports totaled 1,113,920,778 barrels, while shipments from the Kurdistan Region reached 19,416,124 barrels over three months of 2025. Additional exports included 7,287,628 barrels from the Qayyarah oil field and 2,747,807 barrels shipped from the Al-Sumoud refinery to Jordan.

Earlier today, Iraq’s Oil Ministry said revenues in December alone exceeded six billion dollars from oil sales.