Iraq sees influx of Bangladeshi workers, many undocumented: minister

Shafaq News/ Iraq has witnessed a surge in the number of Bangladeshi workers, particularly undocumented ones, in recent years, Labor and Social Affairs Minister Ahmed al-Asadi said on Sunday.

Al-Asadi made those remarks during a meeting with Bangladeshi Ambassador to Iraq Md. Amdi Fazlul Bari, according to a statement by the Ministry.

"The relationship between Iraq and Bangladesh is historic, especially at the level of Islamic countries, as well as regarding the workers present in the country," al-Asadi said.

He stressed that the Iraqi Cabinet's decision to ban the entry of Bangladeshi workers does not target Bangladeshi citizens, but tens of thousands of workers entered thr country despite the decision, "especially undocumented workers."

The minister explained that the ministry had previously announced a mechanism for regularizing the status of Arab and foreign workers for 45 days, which was also extended. "However, the number of registered workers does not match the actual number present in the country."

The Minister urged the Bangladeshi embassy to coordinate with the ministry by contacting its citizens, as this would contribute to arranging the status of workers in Iraq legally. He also stressed the need to "regulate the status of Bangladeshi workers in accordance with Iraqi law, and that the entry of workers should be either skilled workers, or as assistants for people with special needs, or that each foreign worker in a project or work site should be matched with an Iraqi worker."

Regarding the memorandum of understanding between the two countries, the minister confirmed that the memorandum is ready for signing, but the issue of labor supply requires a decision from the Cabinet. He noted that the ministry "will provide the Bangladeshi embassy with the number of workers who have applied to regularize their legal status."