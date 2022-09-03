Iraq's weekly crude exports to US nearly doubled, EIA says

Shafaq News/ Iraq, OPEC's second-largest exporter, had its exports to the United States, the world's second-largest importer, significantly increase toward the end of August.

Data obtained by Shafaq News Agency from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that the United States imported an average of 401 thousand bpd of crude from Iraq in August last week.

Imports from Iraq averaged just 225 thousand bpd a week earlier.

The US weekly crude imports averaged 5.121 million bpd from nine countries during this period, down by 234 thousand bpd from 5.356 million bpd a week before.

Canada remains the top boost of the U.S. oil imports with 3.093 million bpd, followed by Mexico and Iraq with 440 and 401 thousand bpd, respectively.

Exports from Saudi Arabia and Columbia amounted to 330 and 289 thousand bpd, respectively. Only Nigeria (147 thousand bpd) and Brazil (134 thousand bpd) supplied the US with more crude oil than Trinidad and Tobago, which tailed the list with only 67 thousand bpd.