Iraq's weekly crude exports to US dropped last week, EIA says

Shafaq News/ Iraq, OPEC's second-largest exporter, had its exports to the United States, the world's second-largest importer, decrease last week.

Data obtained by Shafaq News Agency from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that the United States imported 4.778 thousand bpd of crude from nine countries last week.

The US daily crude imports averaged 141 million bpd from Iraq during this period, less by 503 thousand bpd from the week before.

Canada remains the top boost of the U.S. oil imports with 3.076 million bpd, followed by Mexico and Brazil with 528 and 307 thousand bpd, respectively.