Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq's weekly crude exports to US dropped last week, EIA says

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-11-20T06:47:16+0000
Iraq's weekly crude exports to US dropped last week, EIA says

Shafaq News/ Iraq, OPEC's second-largest exporter, had its exports to the United States, the world's second-largest importer, decrease last week.

Data obtained by Shafaq News Agency from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that the United States imported 4.778 thousand bpd of crude from nine countries last week.

The US daily crude imports averaged 141 million bpd from Iraq during this period, less by 503 thousand bpd from the week before.

Canada remains the top boost of the U.S. oil imports with 3.076 million bpd, followed by Mexico and Brazil with 528 and 307 thousand bpd, respectively.

related

OPEC daily basket price stands at $116.94

Date: 2022-03-24 11:45:40
OPEC daily basket price stands at $116.94

Oil extends losses on worry over possible supply increase from OPEC

Date: 2021-03-02 05:44:25
Oil extends losses on worry over possible supply increase from OPEC

Oil prices of OPEC Members

Date: 2021-08-26 08:04:36
Oil prices of OPEC Members

Oil price is declining as OPEC increases its production

Date: 2020-08-13 08:22:34
Oil price is declining as OPEC increases its production

Oil prices of OPEC Members

Date: 2021-06-05 08:33:35
Oil prices of OPEC Members

OPEC forecasts oil demand rebound before post-2035 plateau

Date: 2021-09-28 15:09:14
OPEC forecasts oil demand rebound before post-2035 plateau

OPEC+ gives Iraq more time to implement oil cuts

Date: 2020-09-25 09:12:56
OPEC+ gives Iraq more time to implement oil cuts

Oil prices of OPEC Members 

Date: 2021-06-23 09:01:24
Oil prices of OPEC Members 