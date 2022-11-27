Iraq's weekly crude exports to US climbed last week, EIA says

Shafaq News/ Iraq, OPEC's second-largest exporter, had its exports to the United States, the world's second-largest importer, increase last week.

Data obtained by Shafaq News Agency from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that the United States imported 5.417 thousand bpd of crude from nine countries last week.

The US daily crude imports averaged 385 million bpd from Iraq during this period, less by 141 thousand bpd from the week before.

Canada remains the top boost of the U.S. oil imports with 3.844 million bpd, followed by Saudi Arabia and Mexico with 685 and 495 thousand bpd, respectively.