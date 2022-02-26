Iraq's oil exports to the United States increased in last week

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-02-26T07:58:51+0000

Shafaq News / The Energy Information Administration (EIA) Data showed, on Saturday, that Iraq's export oil to the United States increased to 285 thousand bpd in the last week. EIA stated in a report, "The United States oil exports recorded 6.114 bpd in the first week of January." The top three source countries of U.S. import oil are Canada (3.869 million bpd), Mexico (768 thousand bpd), and Saudi Arabia (358 thousand bpd). " It indicated that "U.S. imports of crude oil from Columbia is 332 thousand bpd, Brazil is 173 thousand bpd, Russia 106 thousand bpd, and Ecuador 98 thousand bpd." Iraq is the second-largest crude oil producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) after Saudi Arabia. It holds the world's fifth-largest proved crude oil reserves. In addition, most of Iraq's major known fields–all of which are located onshore–are producing or are in development.

