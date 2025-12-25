Iraq records $6.5B+ in oil export revenue in November

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq exported 106.59 million barrels of crude oil, generating revenues of more than $6.59 billion in November, the Oil Ministry said on Thursday.

In a statement, the ministry noted exports from oil fields in central and southern Iraq accounted for 98,709,795 barrels, and shipments from the Kurdistan Region through Turkiye’s Ceyhan port reached 7,583,733 barrels, while deliveries to Jordan totaled 299,824 barrels.

The country's oil exports during the first ten months of 2025 had exceeded one billion barrels, according to the State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO).

Iraq, OPEC’s second-largest oil producer after Saudi Arabia, relies on crude exports for more than 90% of state revenues. The bulk of shipments flows through southern terminals on the Arabian Gulf, supplying mainly Asian markets, while smaller volumes are exported from northern fields in Kirkuk and the Kurdistan Region.

Read more: Iraq’s Oil Gamble: Budget on the brink amid global price collapse