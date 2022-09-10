Iraq's oil exports to the United States decreased to 222 bpd in the past week

Shafaq News / The Energy Information Administration (EIA) Data showed that Iraq exported 222 bpd of oil to the United States in the past week.

EIA stated in a report, "U.S. imports oil 5.782 million bpd in the past week."

The top three source countries for U.S. import oil are Canada (3.538 million bpd), Mexico (965 thousand bpd), Columbia (261 thousand bpd), and Saudi Arabia (423 thousand bpd). "

It indicated that "U.S. crude oil imports from Iraq is 222 thousand bpd, Ecuador 144 thousand bpd, and from Brazil 227 thousand bpd."

Iraq is the second-largest crude oil producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) after Saudi Arabia. It holds the world's fifth-largest proven crude oil reserves. In addition, most of Iraq's major known fields–all located onshore–are producing or developing.