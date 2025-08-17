Iraq’s oil exports to US nearly halve in a week

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Washington

Iraq’s crude shipments to the United States dropped sharply last week, averaging 142,000 barrels per day (bpd), according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), a fall of 137,000 bpd from the previous week’s 279,000 bpd.

Iraq, OPEC’s second-largest producer, sends most of its crude to Asia. Official data show that about three-quarters of exports go to markets such as China and India, with smaller volumes reaching Europe and North America.

Meanwhile, total US crude imports from nine major suppliers reached 5.91 million bpd in the week ending August 8, up 322,000 bpd compared with the prior week.

Canada remained the largest source, providing 4.05 million bpd, while Mexico supplied 398,000 bpd. Imports from Brazil averaged 344,000 bpd, with Colombia close behind at 343,000 bpd.

Saudi Arabia delivered 273,000 bpd, followed by Nigeria at 213,000 bpd. Smaller volumes came from Libya (80,000 bpd) and Ecuador (65,000 bpd). No crude was imported from Venezuela during the week.