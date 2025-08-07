Iraq’s oil exports to US exceed 8 million barrels in July

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq exported more than eight million barrels of crude oil to the United States in July, ranking fourth among suppliers after Canada, Saudi Arabia, and Mexico, according to data released Thursday by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The report showed that Iraq shipped 8.370 million barrels last month, up from 6.433 million barrels in June.

Weekly export volumes fluctuated throughout the month, averaging 314,000 barrels per day in the first week, then falling to 273,000 in the second week and 214,000 in the third, before rebounding to 279,000 barrels per day in the final week.

Among Arab oil exporters to the US, Iraq ranked second after Saudi Arabia, which sent 9.393 million barrels. Libya followed with 1.488 million barrels.