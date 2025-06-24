Iraq’s oil exports generate over $6 billion in May

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s oil exports totaled more than 100 million barrels in May, generating revenues exceeding $6 billion, the Oil Ministry announced on Tuesday.

According to a final report from the State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO), oil exports for the month reached 101,630,925 barrels, bringing in $6,361,636,000 in revenue.

The Ministry reported that 100,365,335 barrels were shipped from fields in central and southern Iraq.

Exports from the Qayyara field in Nineveh province stood at 955,684 barrels, while shipments to Jordan totaled 309,906 barrels.