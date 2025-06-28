Iraq’s imports exceed $21B in Q1 2025
2025-06-28T18:35:21+00:00
Shafaq News – Baghdad
Iraq imported goods worth $21.363B in the first quarter of 2025, according to data released by the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) on Saturday.
The report showed that the country’s imports included $1.377B from the public sector and $19.985B from the private sector.
Government imports covered consumer goods, capital goods, petroleum products, other related items, and currency printing, while the private sector focused on consumer and capital goods.