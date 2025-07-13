Iraq’s gold reserves surge 17% since December

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The value of gold within Iraq’s foreign currency reserves rose sharply in April, according to new data released Sunday by the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI).

The bank’s official statistics show that gold holdings reached 22.492T IQD (about $17B) by the end of April—an increase of 5.62% compared to March, when gold reserves stood at 21.228T IQD (about $16B).

Year-on-year, the increase is even more pronounced. Gold reserves grew by 17.72% from December 2024, when they were valued at 17.834T IQD (about $13B), and surged nearly 83% compared to December 2023, when they totaled just 12.293T IQD (about $9B)

CBI also confirmed that Iraq’s total foreign currency reserves amounted to $98.089B—or 127.516T IQD—as of April’s end.