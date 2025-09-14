Iraq’s gold imports hit 28.3 tons by Dec 2024

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq imported 28 tons and 298 kilograms of gold through Baghdad and Najaf international airports between October 2023 and the end of December 2024, generating revenues exceeding 5.536 billion Iraqi dinars (approx. $4.24 million) the Ministry of Planning announced on Sunday.

Fayyadh al‑Dalimi, head of the Central Organization for Standardization and Quality Control, stated that nearly four tons were imported in the last three months of 2023, while more than 24 tons were brought in during 2024 alone.

Earlier in August, the economic monitoring group Eco Iraq Observatory noted a 4.76% increase in the value of Iraq’s gold reserves during the first half of 2025, driven by rising global gold prices.

According to the observatory, Iraq holds 162 tons of gold as part of its national reserves. The price of gold per ton rose from $105 million in January 2025 to $110 million by the end of June.

In July, the Central Bank of Iraq also reported an increase in the value of gold within the country’s foreign currency reserves. Official statistics showed that as of April, the value of gold reached 22.492 trillion dinars (approx. $17.21 billion), up by 5.62% from March, when it stood at 21.228 trillion dinars (approx. $16.23 billion).