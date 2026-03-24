Iraq’s food imports from US exceed $140 million in 2025

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s imports of American food and agricultural products showed a significant increase, surpassing $140 million in 2025, according to official data from the US Department of Agriculture, released on Tuesday.

Soybeans dominated the imports, with Iraq receiving 279,231 metric tons valued at $125.09 million. This represents a sharp rise compared with the ten-year average of $24.82M. Other US food products, including spices and sauces, were imported in quantities totaling 6,566 tons, valued at $16.27M.

The US Department of Agriculture noted that the continued flow of these products into Iraqi markets highlights the expanding trade relationship between Baghdad and Washington, strengthening mutual reliance in securing essential food supplies.